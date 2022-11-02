Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) PT Raised to $26.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $807.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

