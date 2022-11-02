Head to Head Contrast: Giga-tronics (GIGA) versus Its Peers

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Risk and Volatility
Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Giga-tronics
|$9.03 million
|-$2.71 million
|-1.49
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|$595.74 million
|$87.57 million
|-2.26
Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Giga-tronics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|38
|345
|650
|8
|2.60
As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Giga-tronics
|-35.33%
|-255.96%
|-37.55%
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|-0.01%
|-12.14%
|2.02%
Summary
Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Giga-tronics
Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.