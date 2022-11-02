Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE HR opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
