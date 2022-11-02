Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

