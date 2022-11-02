Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 6.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 81,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,990,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.