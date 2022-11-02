Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given New $16.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Heritage Commerce from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $863.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 633,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 197,301 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.