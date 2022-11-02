Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Heritage Commerce from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

HTBK opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $863.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

