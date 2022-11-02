Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFWA. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,416.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,124 shares of company stock worth $228,471 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 168,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

