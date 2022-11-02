Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

