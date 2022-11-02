Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

