Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

