Hovde Group Boosts Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $22.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Hovde Group to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %
BWB stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.66. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.