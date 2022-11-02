Hovde Group Boosts Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $22.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Hovde Group to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

BWB stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.66. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $73,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,926,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798 over the last three months. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.