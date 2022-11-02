Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

