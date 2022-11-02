Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CFO William R. Sperry Sells 18,878 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.79. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 30.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

