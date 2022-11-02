Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $549.00 to $620.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Humana traded as high as $561.11 and last traded at $560.94, with a volume of 15122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $554.83.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.67.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

