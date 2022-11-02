Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. On average, analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $124.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,583.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

