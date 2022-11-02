Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down to $26.19

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $25.43. Ichor shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ichor Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $759.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

