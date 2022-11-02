Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 597,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.57 and had previously closed at $54.06.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

