Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 597,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.57 and had previously closed at $54.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.