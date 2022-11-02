Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$74.81 and last traded at C$74.77, with a volume of 663916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.94.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$45.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.06.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.