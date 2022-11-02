Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 30,472 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.12% of Stereotaxis worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 333.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $472,000. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 52.64% and a negative net margin of 56.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STXS. Aegis began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

