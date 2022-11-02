Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 12,991 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 108.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

AEVA opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

