Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 57,090 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 634,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 95.69%. The firm had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. Equities analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

