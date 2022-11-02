Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $122,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 23.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.
NYSE:QS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
