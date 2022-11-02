Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,300 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.19 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

