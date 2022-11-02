Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $238,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.
iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.
