Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $190,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 29.88.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID opened at 13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 11.87 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is 17.08.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

