Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

BITF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

