Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Insider Activity

Enviva Price Performance

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,010,398.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVA stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

