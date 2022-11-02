Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.60.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$15.02 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$21.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

