Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$15.02 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$21.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.
Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
