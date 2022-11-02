Insider Buying: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Purchases 23,386 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham acquired 23,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £4,911.06 ($5,934.10).
Altitude Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of ALT opened at GBX 21 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.42. Altitude Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.40 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of £14.88 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About Altitude Group
