Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,432,145 shares in the company, valued at C$60,288,187.08.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$182,080.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$178,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$175,980.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$480,725.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 2.7 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Copper Mountain Mining

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMMC shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.73.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.