Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 7,064 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $333.19 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
