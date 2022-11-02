Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells 6,372 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $121,195.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 896,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,076.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,418,242.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $583,358.28.

On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.70.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

