Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells 1,099 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $23,672.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,561.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 443 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $10,069.39.

On Thursday, September 8th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $37.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

