Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) President Sells 147,986 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,154,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

