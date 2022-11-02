Insider Selling: Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells 130,626 Shares of Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £457,191 ($552,429.92).
Tremor International Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of LON TRMR opened at GBX 349 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.21. The company has a market cap of £505.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,203.45. Tremor International Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 824 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Tremor International Company Profile
