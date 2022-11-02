Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Raised to $139.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Insperity has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.23.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

