Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. 1,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.76 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

