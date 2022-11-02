International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.46

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.