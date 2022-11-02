Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrusion to $6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intrusion stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of Intrusion at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

