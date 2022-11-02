iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $108.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

