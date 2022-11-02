iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EFG opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

