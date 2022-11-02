iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,734 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

