Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Shares Gap Down to $117.03

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $117.03, but opened at $113.45. Jacobs Solutions shares last traded at $116.46, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,406,000 after acquiring an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after acquiring an additional 723,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

See Also

