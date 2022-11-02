Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,327 over the last three months.

A stock opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

