Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $3.24 Million in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.62% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 170.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JVAL opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

