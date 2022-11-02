Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.