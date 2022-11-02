Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS:CBOE opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

