Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $18.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.41 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $362.98 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

