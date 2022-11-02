Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after buying an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,424.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

