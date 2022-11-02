JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 268,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,436. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE JELD opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

